Loom Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.29 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $90.29 million and approximately $27.71 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00814045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.