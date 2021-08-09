Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.950-$22.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $362.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.