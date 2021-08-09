Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $315,866.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,334,819 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

