Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.44. 11,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

