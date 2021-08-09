Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $101,347,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. increased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $353.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,353. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.77.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

