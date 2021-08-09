Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,870 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $482.43. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.48 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

