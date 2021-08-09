Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 201,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $5.50 on Monday, hitting $139.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

