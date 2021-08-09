Livenodes Price Hits $0.0065 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00018209 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003356 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

