Livenodes Achieves Market Cap of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00019068 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

