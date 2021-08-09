Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.38.
NYSE:LYV opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
