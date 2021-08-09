Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.38.

NYSE:LYV opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

