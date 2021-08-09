Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.23.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,163. Linde has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $310.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.50. The company has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.