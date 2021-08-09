Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.
LINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
