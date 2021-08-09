Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

LINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

