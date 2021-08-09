Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$122.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$91.00 to C$122.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$123.25.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$122.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$37.51 and a one year high of C$122.66.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

