Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.36.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

