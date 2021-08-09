Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

LCUT opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.89%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592 in the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 223,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 31,903 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

