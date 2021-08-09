Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL opened at $23.50 on Friday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 55.95.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.