Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

