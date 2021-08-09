Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $22.48 on Friday. Legrand has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $22.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

