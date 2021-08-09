Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock remained flat at $$368.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 377,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,474,242. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.