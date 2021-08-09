Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.48. 2,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,665. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.59. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

