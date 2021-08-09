Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 134,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.48. The company had a trading volume of 562,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,745,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

