Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $198.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.93.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA opened at $169.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 19.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lear by 67.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.