Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Hits One Day Trading Volume of $495.00 (LC4)

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a market cap of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Profile

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org . Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The new LEOcoin ERC20 token is powered by the Ethereum platform, with thousands of nodes to support the protocol and provide consensus and security. New LEOcoin wallets will be made available with multiple features. Popular ERC20 wallets, like Mist, MEW, Atomic, MetaMask and others will also offer support for the new LEOcoin token and enhance its usability, ease of use and allow safe storage on cold wallet solutions. The new LEOcoin comes with all the ERC20 token benefits, like uniform and fast transactions, reduced risk and complexity, smart contracts, wallet compatibility, and many more advantages. The LEOcoin Foundation will continue to devote time and resources, committing long-term investment in LEOcoin to ensure that features that set LEOcoin apart in the industry, like stake reward, continue to be developed. The strategy is to comply with the standards set by the Ethereum network and to continue to develop LEOcoin in ways that take advantage of this technology, for the benefit of the LEOcoin community. It was a tough year for the digital currency community in 2018, with large moves in prices and many Initial Coin Offering (ICO) projects that performed below expectation. By comparison, LEOcoin did comparatively well in this ‘crypto winter’, and now we look ahead again, as the future for our own currency is still bright. LEOcoin is ready for mass adoption. It is built with a focus on the community values and the decentralization spirit. “

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Coin Trading

