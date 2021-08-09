Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

