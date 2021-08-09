Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

