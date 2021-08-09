L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $34.58. 69,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at $870,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

