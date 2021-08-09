KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stake Lessened by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC cut its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 2.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $3,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,890,000 after acquiring an additional 514,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. 845,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,589. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22.

