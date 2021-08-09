Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $27.96 on Monday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38.

