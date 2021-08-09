Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 256.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 99.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.06 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

