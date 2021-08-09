Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.90 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $190.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.