Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $859,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,780 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,896,000 after buying an additional 1,508,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,060.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 173.3% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW opened at $92.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.39. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.