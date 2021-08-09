Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 7,333.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period.

VTC stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $94.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

