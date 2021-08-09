Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $808,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $179.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

