Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Calix were worth $21,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Calix by 56.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,290 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,301. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $45.70 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

