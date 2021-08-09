Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 40,831 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,831 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 44.7% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $584,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLAC stock opened at $353.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,006 shares of company stock worth $2,616,303 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

