Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275,160 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $26.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.41 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

