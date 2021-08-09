Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,297 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group stock opened at $209.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.07. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

