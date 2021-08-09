Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $20.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,778 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.36% of Kornit Digital worth $20,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $134.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.