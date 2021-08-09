Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.01 Million Stock Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,385 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $6,117,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,111,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.82 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

