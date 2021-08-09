Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

EMR opened at $101.44 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

