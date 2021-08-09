Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52,283 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after buying an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,202,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $503,977,000 after buying an additional 362,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

