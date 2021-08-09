Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $52,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.28.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $497.24 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.86. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

