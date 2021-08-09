Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 1,400 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $2,315,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $92.30 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

