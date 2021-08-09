Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Koppers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.63. 645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $650.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

