Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.
NYSE:KOP opened at $30.90 on Monday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $656.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57.
KOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
