Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

NYSE:KOP opened at $30.90 on Monday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $656.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57.

KOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

