Kopion Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,000. Viasat accounts for 5.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Viasat at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC raised its position in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Viasat by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Viasat by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

VSAT traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.64. 1,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,193. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

