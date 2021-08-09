Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kopin were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kopin by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kopin by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Kopin stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $534.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

