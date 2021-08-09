Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 287.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.18. 830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

