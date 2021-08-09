Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $12.40 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 595,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,959,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,552.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after buying an additional 338,306 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $52.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.