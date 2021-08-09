KLDiscovery (KLDI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million.

KLDI stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55. KLDiscovery has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

